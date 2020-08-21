Tapestry continues free COVID-19 testing in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Tapestry will be providing additional COVID-19 testing in Agawam to support Governor Baker’s Stop the Spread testing initiative.

Testing will be drive-through, free, and available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

Testing will be done via a self-administered nasal swab and results will be available within 48 hours. Appointments and pre-registration are encouraged, but walk-ins will not be turned away if there is capacity.

22News spoke with Amy Davis, Marketing Director for Tapestry, about the expanded times.

“We are getting lines about a hour an half before we start and open and that’s something we are dealing with the whole time. So we have capacity to do about 100 cars but after that we have to cut it off because people won’t be seen and we don’t want to make them wait if they aren’t going to get tested.”

Tapestry is at Agawam Junior High School for testing from Tuesday to Thursday 3PM to 6 PM until September 12th.