LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) -Tapestry Health will be the recipient of the Bay Path University’s community’s good will.

Bay Path University’s holiday party for employees features a tradition of presenting a local nonprofit organization with contributions from the University, and Tapestry Health is this year’s recipient, according to a news release from Bay Path University.

Tapestry Health is a 501 nonprofit organization that was founded over 45 years ago. Tapestry Health has grown over the last four decades to be an expert in critical public health issues that impact western Massachusetts. They provide services to around 20,000 western Massachusetts residents each year, and their services include sexual and reproductive healthcare, food access, family nutrition, as well as harm reduction.

Bay Path’s holiday party will take place at the Blake Student Commons at 12:30 p.m. President Doran will begin remarks for the program, and then Tapestry Health will speak at 12:40 p.m.