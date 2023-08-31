WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of International Overdose Awareness day, Tapestry Health hosted events throughout the area focusing on remembrance, survival, and awareness.

In three different sessions held Thursday, a harm reduction counselor hosted training and education events for leaders of faith communities, the public, and then in Spanish.

The goal was to educate as many people as possible how to administer the overdose-reversing nasal spray. If used in time, Narcan, a version of the drug naloxone, which blocks the opioid’s affect on the brain, can be a lifesaver for someone taking opioids, including oxycodone, heroin or fentanyl.

Tapestry health sees this education as vital now. In Massachusetts alone, there were more than 2,300 confirmed and estimated opioid‐related deaths in 2022.

“Just showing you how to do the right techniques and stuff but it’s simple. So I want people to be aware that it’s simple thing and steps to do. It might be scary to see someone overdosing but at least you got the tools to know how to use it,” said Kye Jones, a harm reduction counselor.

Data has shown Narcan, the overdose reversal drug’s effectiveness, saves about 93-percent of the people who received the medication. Narcan is now available at many pharmacies across the state, with or without prescriptions.