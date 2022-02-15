HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke health clinic is getting help from the federal government to expand its opioid treatment programs.

Tapestry Health in Holyoke has received $25,000 to expand its opioid treatment and overdose prevention programs. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act legislation, which was passed by the House and Senate and signed by Governor Baker in December.

Tapestry Health officials were joined by Senator John Velis, State Representative Pat Duffy, and people from the Holyoke community.

Liz Whynott, Director of harm reduction at Tapestry Health, told 22News, “In the past two years we have seen more people dying from an overdose. We have seen people struggling to access the care that they need because a lot of programs closed down because of COVID and there has been a real strain on the system.”

“Human beings are dying and there is no higher calling for people in all line when we find organizations like Tapestry who are doing this, who are saving lives because in my humble opinion, harm reduction at the most fundamental level is about saving lives,” said Senator Velis.

Drug overdose deaths increased by nearly 30% from 2019 to 2020 nationwide, as a result of the pandemic. Officials say the pandemic has brought on a lot of mental health issues like isolation, just one reason we are seeing a spike in overdoses.