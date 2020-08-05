Tapestry Health opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Tapestry’s Agawam COVID-19 testing site opened at Agawam Junior High School Wednesday afternoon.

Those getting tested can drive to the back of the building and where they’ll register with their nurses. It’s a self-administered nasal swab test, which you do in your car. You’ll get results within 48 hours.

Agawam Mayor William Sapelli wants to assure residents that the testing site wasn’t created because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. In fact, the city only has six total.

They are coming into Agawam not because we have a high percentage rate they are coming into Agawam because we never had testing in the pharmacies, some other pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens didn’t do free testing like other communities. I thought it was a great opportunity for people to get free testing that wanted it. Agawam Mayor William Sapelli

Mayor Sapelli told 22News he thought the junior high school was a perfect location since there is a lot of space for cars to line up, away from the main roads.

Tapestry’s testing site takes appointments, but you can also just show up. Tapestry also plans to open three testing sites this month in Springfield at the Zanetti Montessori Magnet School, South End Middle School, and Kennedy Middle School.