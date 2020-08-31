Tapestry holds training course as part of International Overdose Awareness Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is International Overdose Awareness Day and it’s about remembering the lives lost to addiction.

Many residents also pay tribute to those who are working towards recovery and spreading awareness of the resources out there to help. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, there were more than 2000 opioid-related overdose deaths in the Commonwealth last year.

One hundred and ninety-eight people were from Hampden County. Monday, community-based healthcare group, Tapestry in Springfield hosted an event offering life-saving training to help prevent overdoses.

Tapestry Director, Liz Whynott told 22News that International Overdose Awareness Day was all the more important this year.

“I think it’s especially important this year because, with a focus on the COVID epidemic, it’s easy to lose sight that we’re really in the midst of a really terrible overdose epidemic,” said Whynott.

Attendees were also given the chance to reflect on the impact of addiction on our community through crafts and music.