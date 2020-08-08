Tapestry staff members dispose of discarded needles

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Throughout Western Massachusetts from Springfield to North Adams, Tapestry Community Healthcare reaches out to help people with addiction problems, preventing clients from overdosing on drugs.

22News accompanied Holyoke Tapestry staff members Saturday as they scoured the canal district area in search of discarded hypodermic needles.

It’s a grim periodic search that’s become part of the staff’s routine. But this is hardly their only function as these Tapestry employees, such as K.B. McConnell, continue their mission.

“We reach big out to folks that need access to services,” said McConnell. “There are barriers that prevent them from getting access to human services. We come to them, and we got to places where we already have.”

Tapestry’s presence in Western Massachusetts goes back nearly fifty years. The health agency was founded in 1973 under the name of family Planning Council of Western Massachusetts