Tapestry still providing syringe access during Covid-19 outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tapestry is continuing to provide syringe access amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve doubled their community outreach. The agency partnered with Baystate Health to expand its Mobile Harm Reduction Fleet.

The fleet of vans can deliver Narcan and much needed supplies to areas of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties. Participants can call or text to coordinate the delivery of safer supplies to wherever they are.

Liz Whynott, director of Harm Reductions Program told 22News, “We are operating and if anything since COVID hit we’ve made ourselves more available by the types of interventions that we’re doing. Since COVID hit we’ve doubled the amount of mobile and street outreach that we do in the community and a lot of that is in thanks to Baystate Health that provided us immediate funding to secure outreach vans.”

Founded in 1973 as the Family Planning Council of Western Massachusetts, the agency has grown over the last four decades to be a leading expert on critical public health issues impacting the region.

Monday, these services include sexual and reproductive health care, syringe access and disposal, and overdose prevention and education.