Tariffs on China affecting Massachusetts lobster industry

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The price of several goods is going up as the Trump Administration is set to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of imported Chinese products.

The ongoing trade war is now starting to hurt the lobster industry in Massachusetts.

Maine and Massachusetts are responsible for exporting millions of dollars of lobster all over the world, specifically to China.

In the off-season, many parts of the U.S. including Massachusetts import lobster from Canada. But Canada is now exporting lobster to China, meaning demand is up and so are prices.

22News went to Schermerhorn’s in Holyoke to find out how these higher prices are affecting their business.

Schermerhorn’s General Manager, Bill Killdeer told 22News, “People still come but they don’t come in the numbers. They look at it and say I won’t do it this week I’ll only get once every other week instead of once every week so that’s where you see it.”

Kelliher said the restaurant has had to raise the price on lobster as a result of the tariffs. The price of lobster has gone up about $2 to $3 a pound in western Massachusetts.

