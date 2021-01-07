Task force to announce initiative in response to sexual abuse within the Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An independent task force is schedule to announce an initiative on the response to sexual abuse within the Diocese of Springfield.

Bishop William Byrne will join the independent task force along with representatives from the Stop It Now! organization Thursday at 2:30 p.m. outside the Bishop Marshall Center on Elliot Street in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Diocese of Springfield, the news conference is about an initiative to conduct listening sessions and surveying those who were sexually abused by members of the Catholic clergy.

The 10-person special independent task force was created in May of 2020 that reportedly is chaired by retired Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Daniel Ford and vice chaired by Irene Woods, founding executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and the North Quabbin. Additional members included the following:

Orlando Isaza Ronald Johnson Rev. Michael Pierz Sister of St. Joseph Mary Quinn James Stankiewicz Joan Tabachnick Rev. William Tourigny Amber Zinni

Task Force Members (Courtesy: Diocese of Springfield)

Stop It Now! is an organization that helps adults take responsibility to prevent and stop sexual abuse of children. The program offers services that include a confidential national prevention helpline 1-888-PREVENT, email and online help.

Clergy sexual abuse has been a major issue in the Catholic Church for many years. 22News will reveal what the Diocese of Springfield is planning to do to ensure no children are further victimized.