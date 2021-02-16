Tax experts recommend filing taxes before the next stimulus

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can begin filing your taxes now, but another federal stimulus check could be on the way.

A $1.9 trillion stimulus package is projected for mid-March, right in the middle of tax season. But the $1400 stimulus check could be affected by your latest tax returns.

Ray Maagero of Liberty Tax in West Springfield said file your taxes sooner than later.

“So this would be a great year to consult a professional. You want to make sure that the IRS has the most recent information about you, where you live, your bank account etcetera. Make sure that you do it right so you get the money that you do deserve,” Maagero told 22News.

According to the latest proposal for the package, the IRS will determine how much you will get for your stimulus check based on your latest tax return, which could be from 2019 or 2020.

So, taxpayers whose income was financially impacted by the pandemic in 2020 should consider filing as soon as possible before the next stimulus check comes out. People can also claim any missing stimulus money on their 2020 tax return.

“I use an online tax service and I have great intentions of starting early but I’ll probably be up late at night before tax day, getting it finished up,” said Kara Bacon from West Springfield.

Right now, Democratic lawmakers are proposing that $1400 checks will go out to anyone making less than $75 thousand a year, and $2800 for married couples earning $150 thousand or less.

Tax season ends on April 15th.