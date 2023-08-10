WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Get your shopping list ready, because this year’s sales tax holiday kicks off Saturday.

Most retail items up to $2,500 will be exempt from the 6.25% sales tax this weekend, which is a great opportunity for consumers to purchase big ticket items, like appliances.

Stores like Contractors Home Appliances in West Springfield, are looking forward to tax free weekend. They say pre-ordering items is a good idea if you want to avoid the busy shopping rush.

Shayne Sweeney of Contractors Home Appliances, tells 22News, “Pre-order your stuff so you don’t have to wait in the lines. The deals are plentiful here and we have plenty of appliances in stock.”

Sweeney says compared to last year, most manufacturers have caught up with their inventory, so you don’t have to wait long for your purchases to come in.