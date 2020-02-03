Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week: Know what’s real and what’s a scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Its Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week and many of us are in the process of filing our tax returns and claiming our refunds.

There are IRS imposters who try and persuade you to give them your social security number and other personal information. Every year, millions of Americans fall victim to tax identity theft.

Victims often find this out when they try and file their tax return and the IRS rejects it as a duplicate. Most victims are contacted by schemers who pretend they’re calling from the IRS.

These people will try to steal your personal information over the phone and online. Liberty Tax said no one is immune to tax identity theft and you should report schemers to the IRS immediately.

“They will never call you as a point of initial contact, they will not email you,” said Ray Maagaro at Liberty Tax. “And they will never threaten you. If you do get a response with the IRS it’s very important you deal with it right away because that may be a first indication that there is a problem with your identity.”

Maagaro told 22News protecting yourself starts with making sure financial information and personal documents like W2 forms, are stored safely. It’s also recommended to have your computer password-protected, especially if you file electronically.

Also, make sure to choose a trusted tax preparer before providing them your personal information. Maagaro also said its best to file your tax return as early as you can. The tax filing deadline for Massachusetts residents is Wednesday, April 15.