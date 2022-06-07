CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts hit a new high with an average of five dollars a gallon.

While Tuesday was record-breaking nationally for diesel prices, it wasn’t locally. Still, a tax in Connecticut could make diesel prices even higher.

22News learned about how this tax could impact you.

July first is when the state tax on diesel is set to go up in Connecticut. The Governor said he’s not expecting consumers to feel that much of an impact, but economists tell our NBC affiliate otherwise.

For example, trucks largely run on diesel. So if they’re seeing an increase in prices in diesel, they could pass the cost onto you for things like food.22News spoke with Ali Robow. He’s an owner-operator trucker in Springfield.

He said if Connecticut puts in place this tax, it could change how truckers plan their routes.

“Every truck that comes through New England, sometimes comes through Connecticut and you get fuel in Connecticut and if the diesel price keeps going up, maybe some trucks are going to avoid Connecticut,” said Ali Robow.

Robow added this tax could be especially hard for smaller trucking companies like his, especially when diesel reimbursements for jobs are not matching these rising prices.