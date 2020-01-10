Tax season: Know the deadlines

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season is right around the corner so it’s important you keep an eye on a few deadlines.

For example, the deadline to apply for a property tax abatement is Friday, February 1. This means you can challenge a tax bill if you believe that the assessed value of your property is too high.

Also starting January 27, you can begin to file your taxes.

Ray Maagero of Liberty Tax recommends said, “Get your taxes in as soon as possible at larger companies like ours, for example, you can be right in ready to go so when filing season starts you’re one of the first ones.”

Last year’s tax refunds were delayed for many Americans due to the government shutdown.

This year, there’s no shutdown so once you file your taxes, your refund will come within 10 to 21 days.