Taxes are due July 15, what you need to know

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Covid-19 pandemic has made for an unusual tax filing season.

Since many IRS employees were working from home and many other factors, the tax deadline was pushed from it’s usual date of April 15 to July 15. This gave people more time to file but now, time is running out.

If you have yet to file and don’t feel comfortable enough to file in person, Liberty Tax in West Springfield told 22News about the options you still have.

Ray Maagero explained, “They can drop off their information to get their taxes prepared. They can send them remotely or we can do the process totally remotely. We can send them a secure link and they can upload their documents securely, sign everything, review and we can file it after they authorize us to send it in.”

It also may be a better idea to file an electronic return.

As of May 16, the agency estimated it had a backlog of about 4.7 million paper returns. The number that still needs to be processed could be much bigger, according to a report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

Also due to the pandemic, it also may be a good time to start thinking about how you’re going to file in 2021.

“A lot of people are getting a substantial amount of unemployment. The funds you’re getting are taxable,” Maagero continued.

He noted, “You might want to start to look at how you’re 2020 taxes are going to turn out. You may want to do a little planning for that so you don’t come up short filing for taxes in 2021.”

As usual, taxpayers have the option to request an extension to file their taxes, but if you owe you need to pay that right away.

To request extra time, taxpayers must submit a form by July. Then, the full return is due October 15.