SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews put out a taxi fire on I-291 East in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Spokesperson, Dennis Leger, firefighters were called to the car fire by Exit 4 at 10:35 a.m.

Leger said there was no one inside the taxi when firefighters got there, and the fire was able to be put out quickly. No one was injured.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad found the fire was started by a mechanical failure.