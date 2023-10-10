SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The TD Bank location at Mason Square will be expanding its opening hours to five days per week beginning in November.

The TD Bank will be operating Monday through Friday starting the first week of November as the location goes through new growth and economic development, according to a news release from TD Bank.

The Mason Square location also has a 24/7 ATM, notary services by appointment, as well as a small business specialist who offers tailored banking services to small business owners.

“TD looks forward to continuing to serve the financial needs of the Mason Square community through additional banking hours and financial education programming,” said Sheryl McQuade, Regional President, New England Metro, TD Bank. “We are pleased to be a resource for our neighbors in Mason Square and team up with them for their financial success.”

“TD Bank’s Mason Square branch has been providing financial services to the Greater Springfield community for more than 40 years. As a cherished member of the Springfield community, the news that TD Bank is here to stay is welcomed by all,” said Congressman Richard Neal. “When the branch was at risk of closing in 2020, I personally spoke with the TD Bank CEO to ensure the location continued to operate. The decision to remain open two days a week provided a reasonable path forward, ensuring the branch remained viable. Three years later, we can now celebrate those efforts knowing it put the bank in a position to reopen five days a week.”

“I want to thank TD Bank for their continued commitment and investment in the City of Springfield. My administration, along with State Representative Bud Williams, has been working diligently with TD Bank to expand its operations at its Mason Square branch location. I am very pleased to hear that TD Bank will now be opening the Mason Square location five days a week and I am happy for the residents and business community of Mason Square,” said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno. “I appreciate TD Bank and its local leaders for working with my administration and hearing us out so that we can assist our residents and businesses in the area and provide critical banking services for our community.”

“It goes without saying that collaboration, commitment, accountability and due diligence are the key components to affect change. It might take a minute, but it is well worth the wait. When all other banks chose to leave our community, TD Bank remained,” said State Representative Bud L. Williams. “Not only does TD Bank pride itself with employing members of this community, but the extended hours of operation from two days to five days, Monday through Friday will provide residents and businesses in Mason Square with the convenience of utilizing their services on so many levels. I encourage everyone to take advantage of these extended hours and show TD Bank how grateful we truly are to have them as an independent financial institution committed to serving this community.”