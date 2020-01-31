TD Bank branch on State Street to remain open

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The TD Bank on State Street, across from American International College, had been set to close by mid-February.

Community leaders, including State Representative Bud Williams, brought the closing of the bank to Congressman Richard Neals’ attention.

After discussions with the bank’s CEO, Neal announced TD Bank’s Mason Square branch will stay open all day on Mondays and Fridays.

“I love it, good,” Pamela Ferguson told 22News. “I live right off Wilbraham Road, so this is good news.”

Claudia Byrd told 22News “I feel great, I do, thank you,” she said. “Thank you, Richard Neal.”

Congressman Neal notified 22News of a series of discussions with the bank’s president and CEO, leading to the two-day-per-week compromise.

Residents and store owners like Monte Montgomery described the likely impact of the bank had closed its doors for good.

“Devastating. I can tell you just like that,” Montgomery said, “because we’ve been here for so long, we’ve always had a bank in the community. And all the senior citizens would have no place to go.”

The TD Bank branch on State Street will re-open on Monday, continuing service to the Mason Square neighborhood that goes back 40 years.