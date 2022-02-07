TD Bank Center in Springfield purchased by Colebrook and Balise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The iconic TD Bank Center in downtown Springfield was purchased by Colebrook Realty Services, Inc. and Balise.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield Mayor Sarno’s office, the 240,000 square foot office complex located on 1441 Main Street was purchased under a limited liability company made up of the Principals of Colebrook Realty Services and a company controlled by Jeb Balise, owner and CEO of Balise Motor Sales.

The property, originally known as Center Square, was managed and leased by Colebrook since it’s opening in January 1982. Colebrook President Jack Dill said the opportunity to buy the building was a capstone to their long and productive relationship with TD Bank and its predecessors.

Mayor Sarno states, “CDO Tim Sheehan and I applaud Jack Dill, Mitch Bolotin, Kevin Morin, Jeb Balise and their respective teams for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield. This purchase of our iconic downtown mixed-use office building will assure that the property remains under local ownership and control – which is so important. Additionally, my administration looks forward to working with the Colebrook and Balise team as we continue to strive to enhance our downtown businesses and office tenants as we continue to move our local economy forward post-COVID-19 pandemic. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements.”

CDO Sheehan stated, “Local ownership of this important commercial asset in the heart of downtown is important because it reflects the deep understanding that both Colebrook and Jeb Balise have of the Western Massachusetts real estate market. Further, the purchase defines their collective commitment to the future of the downtown office market and ensures that future leasing decisions for the property will be made locally through direct interaction with people who have had a long history with the building.”

“We are grateful for the trust and confidence TD has in this partnership going forward, evidenced by the long term lease commitment it made and we intend to keep the TD Logo prominently displayed on 1441 Main Street. In addition, we are excited to invest with Jeb Balise in the landmark building and look forward to developing new work spaces on the Mezzanine Level aimed at the post-COVID working environment. Another key element in the group’s decision to buy 1441 was the longstanding relationships with our tenants and the great people who provide services to them every day: our office, maintenance and security staff. This is really a small community where all faces are familiar, even if masked at present,” Colebrook President Jack Dill.

“Our team is proud to be partners with Colebrook in a special building right in the heart of Springfield’s downtown,” said Balise of the purchase.