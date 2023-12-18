SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State and city officials and members of the community came together for the grand reopening of TD Bank in Mason Square Monday morning. This TD Bank location will now be open to the public five days a week, up from the previous two days a week.

TD Bank has been providing financial services to the greater Springfield community for more than 40 years. When the bank was about to leave its State Street location due to lack of deposits, members of the community as well as city and state officials took immediate action to keep the bank open.

“We got the word out, we got the petitions, we went from no days to two days and that was good but it wasn’t good enough because people would come here and when you come here, you need to be able to get to your bank when you need to get to your bank,” said Representative Bud Williams.

He says most urban communities don’t have banks so it was only right to find a way to keep it open. The banks extended hours will now allow the Mason Square community to access the bank when they need to and use their services.