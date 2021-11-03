Teach Western Mass offers programs to diversify the education workforce

(WWLP) – Teach Western Mass (TWM) has launched an official licensure program for aspiring educators and licensed educators.

The application launch will offer a variety of programs for educators interested in making an impact and a difference in the lives of students in Springfield and Holyoke.

The TWM residency program offers a one year pathway for aspiring educators looking to increase diversity in the teacher workforce. This state approved credentialing program trains aspiring professionals to excel at building relationships and connecting with students, by developing curriculum that is culturally relevant. TWM Certified Teacher Program provides support to help teachers find jobs and excel in a classroom setting.

“We believe that teachers who reflect our students’ experience and identity can help them to attain educational success. Our programs provide current and aspiring educators in our community an accessible pathway into the classroom where they can make a real difference in the lives of students in Springfield and

Holyoke. We are already one of the most diverse pathways into the classroom across the Commonwealth, and we look forward to even more growth and impact,” said Pema Latshang, founding executive director of Teach Western Mass.

These programs aim at reducing the barriers that people of color encounter when entering the work force by providing resources such as scholarships, support and networking opportunities. “Our Residency program has grown steadily over the past three years,” said Lisa Doherty, founding dean of the Residency. “We are excited to recruit our fifth cohort of Residents, and we are looking to build a cohort that is larger and even more diverse than in previous years.”

PRE-REIGISTER FOR THE EVENT





Teach Western Mass will be hosting informational webinars about the new programs on November 22 and December 6 from 5:30PM – 6:30PM.