CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Teacher retention concerns in the state are on the rise, an issue being seen here locally, as well.

According to the school committee, Chicopee Public Schools is experiencing teacher loss.

Educators cite disrespect and discipline problems in the classroom are contributing factors.

One of the school’s committee members told 22News steps they’re taking to try and remedy this situation. “There are a lot of good people that are really trying to work with the teachers and trying to fix all these problems,” said Samuel Shumsky, Chicopee Public Schools Committee Ward 6 Representative. “But in Chicopee, we’ve done a lot to try to retain teachers, we gave a fair contract, it was 333 across the board. Using ESSER funds to allow this to happen.”

Shumsky added more guidance counselors are also needed to support the future social and emotional curriculum.