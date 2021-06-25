Teachers contract in Springfield approved with salary increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield School Committee approved the teachers’ contract Thursday night after it has been negotiated for more than a year.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield Public Schools Public Relations Coordinator Lucila Santana, the contract includes a compensation package that increases teacher salary by nine percent over a four-year period. In addition, the contract also creates career advancement opportunities for vocational instructional teachers and expands the stipend for teachers who specialize in high-need areas, such as special education, math, and science, for example, from $2,000 to as much as $10,000.

Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick added that the contract also includes improvement to the communication between parents and teachers.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno called the contract agreement a well-deserved and mutually beneficial development, “I want to thank Superintendent Warwick, the SEA and the School Committee members for their due diligences and coming together to approve this agreement. This will not only help our Springfield Public Schools retain our exceptional teachers but attract and recruit quality educators too. In order to attract and retain top talent for the benefit of our students and families we must have a competitive pay scale.”

“I’d like to thank the School Committee for their generous offer for our teachers. Our hope is that this increase in salary will help us retain the exceptional teachers we have and attract other highly-qualified educators,” said Warwick. “As I always say, the teachers and staff of Springfield Public Schools are second to none and I am so very pleased that we have an opportunity to express our appreciation for their hard work and dedication in a monetary form.”

School Committee Vice-Chairman Christopher Collins said the School Committee is pleased to have settled a contract “that shows the deep regard and respect we hold for Springfield Public Schools teachers.” Collins added, “It is especially gratifying to have completed this process during a very tumultuous school year and before the end of that school year. We wish everyone a great summer.”