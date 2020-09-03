Teachers, parents standout against Chicopee schools reopening plans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Teachers, parents, and community members took part in a standout Wednesday evening to share concerns about the upcoming school year.

Nearly 200 people gathered outside of the Chicopee School Department Office to voice their concerns on safely returning to school.

The Chicopee School Committee approved a staggered plan to return to school this fall. Chicopee schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year on September 15, with some students and staff in-person and the other half beginning remotely.

The Chicopee Education Association believes that they have not been given adequate information upon returning to school safely. One teacher told 22News that she is concerned about the health and safety of students saying, it’s her job to keep them safe.

“Ever since combine. My number one job is to keep you safe, whether it’s a shooter or an invisible virus. We have to keep you safe,” Kara Gauthier said.

The CEA will continue to bargain with the school administration on the issue until their concerns are heard.