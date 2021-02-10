Teachers, students, board members celebrate construction of new Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Prep Charter School community is celebrating the construction of its new school in Springfield with a beam signing.

A small group of teachers, students, and board members were invited to a beam signing Wednesday at the construction site on Roosevelt Avenue.

Those who attended were encouraged to sign their names and write an inspirational message on a steel beam that will go up in the gym. They were also able to do a “hard hat” tour of the new site.

“We want our students to know how important they are and how much potential that they have. They deserve a space that is bright, that is new, that supports their education,” said Bill Spirer, executive director of the school.

Construction for the new Springfield Prep Charter School is projected to be completed by August and just in time for the new school year.