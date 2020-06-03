Teaching children how to handle violent imagery online

SPRINGIFELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With many of the videos of protests and graphic violence being posted on social media – it can be difficult for young people to process what’s happening.

Difficult imagery is all across the internet as a video of the death of George Floyd has sparked protests around the county.

According to the pew research center, in 2018, 95 percent of teenagers have access to a smartphone and nearly half say they’re online “almost constantly.”

So how can adults talk to children about what they’re seeing online ?

Gandara Center In-home Behavioral supervisor Ruth Trujillo-Acosta told 22News, “To underline the right to protest, to say how do you feel when you’re angry? You like to punch? You like to scream? So just go and scream for a good cause.”

These protests also come at a time where young people are processing and coping with the Covid-19 crisis and being away from friends due to sheltering at home.

The Gandara Center recommends caretakers stay calm, factual, but acknowledge the difficult times when explaining to children.

Greater Springfield NAACP President Talbert Swan told 22News, “We’ve got to have those conversations with our young people at very early ages, because unfortunately, being children from does exempt them from the viciousness of white supremacy or of police brutality.”

Talbert and the Gandara Center both told 22News that very young children should have restrictions placed by their caregivers on what they’re able to view regarding videos of violence.