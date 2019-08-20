Tech company opens new headquarters in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Palmer is now the global headquarters for a fast-growing technology company.

The 120 local employees of Adaptas Solutions celebrated the grand opening of their global headquarters in the Palmer Industrial Park on Tuesday.

The growing company has 250 employees in total at several locations including a newly acquired facility in Sydney, Australia.

Adaptas makes automation equipment used in test labs and hospitals.

“The way I explain to people is that everyone watches CSI,” the company’s president, Jay Ray told 22News. “And in CSI, they always collect some sort of sample and they run it to the lab, and the lab technician gives them the answer. We’re the people in the lab.”

Ray said the company started with just six employees in the 1980s.

They’re depending on western Massachusetts to keep growing beyond their current 250 employees.