HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – During February and April school breaks, kids between the ages of 8 and 14 have the chance to take four technology-based courses at Holyoke Community College.

Black Rocket Productions and HCC are collaborating to deliver all four courses, and the in-person seminars are run in accordance with regulations set forth by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Winter break camp at HCC is scheduled to run from Monday through Friday, February 20th to the 24th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; spring break camp is scheduled to run from Tuesday through Friday, April 18–21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be half-day and full-day options for each camp, which will meet in person in the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus.

The winter camp’s two courses are Minecraft Redstone Engineers from 1 to 4 p.m. and Minecraft Modders from 9 to noon. The spring camp courses are Python Brogrammers from 1 to 4 p.m. and Code Breakers from 9 to noon.

On the HCC website, there are detailed course descriptions and a registration link.

The cost of a single lesson is $179 per week. During the hour-long lunch break at the full-day program, staff members from HCC are in charge of the children. There is no lunch served.

Although HCC is now a mask-optional campus, registration for on-campus classes still requires confirmation of COVID-19 vaccination.