Technology-based training available at new Springfield Digital Learning Lab

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Urban League of Springfield Digital Learning Lab officially launched Tuesday night, providing a new technology-based training center for the community.

The new digital learning lab features state-of-the-art platforms for educational growth, including exam preparation workshops for the SAT and GMAT.

Cyber security workshops and basic computer skills training for youth and seniors will also be offered.

Urban League President and CEO Henry M. Thomas III told 22News, “One of the things that we’ll be focusing on is making sure that people are connected to the internet to take care of personal as well as their work business, or if they’re in school.”

Thomas also said that this digital learning lab came about as a result of major donations from Comcast, United Bank, and the Sheriff’s Department.