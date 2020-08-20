Technology conference promotes sharing ideas between eastern, western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual conference focused on technology industries was held in Springfield on Wednesday.

The inaugural EastWest Exchange Conference was created, even before the pandemic, as a way to bridge the economies of eastern and western Massachusetts. Meeting in person was not possible due to Covid-19 so the conference was held virtually.

With disruptions in global supply chains, business leaders identified current needs, shared ideas, and cultivated partnerships. Focus Springfield on Main Street hosted some of the conferences. That’s where 22News met up with Congressman Richard Neal and some of the participating manufacturing companies.

Colin Angle, the CEO of iRobot told 22News “The goal of this exchange is to bring some of the tech companies on the eastern side of the state into contact with some of the opportunities and some of the amazing industries that exist here on the west.”

Neal “What we are trying to do here is to talk about a Massachusetts economy that would involve a technology revolution more regionally,” Rep. Neal said, adding that, “and there are so many good news stories to talk about out here.”

Angle showed iRobot’s new device, “Root,” which you can control using a smartphone app. The company launched it this year and it’s been getting more young people interested in the field of STEM.

Angle believes we will be using robots much more in the future, as the industry continues to evolve.