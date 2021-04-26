Teddy Bear Pools & Spas to reopen after car crashes into store

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When everyone pulls together, damage recovery can be remarkable.

The owner and employees at Teddy Bear Pools & Spas in Chicopee have staged just such a recovery from their weekend disaster. A car came crashing into the Teddy Bear Pools & Spas store on East Street in Chicopee late Saturday night winding up deep inside the store. The driver-injured and under arrest.

With all employees immediately on deck with the owner Ted Hebert, their iconic place of business will be back in business

“If you told me my store would be open tomorrow, Tuesday, there’s no way in the world. This would have the car hit at fifty to sixty miles and hour. I’m very grateful to my community, to my customers and most of all my family, which are my employees,” said Hebert.

Ted Hebert can’t thank his employees enough for what they’ve done and continue to do towards Tuesday’s miraculous reopening of the store that had sustained enormous damage when the car went 60 feet into the property this past weekend.

“I received a call that a car had crashed into the building, little did I know that the car had actually landed in our lavatory,” said Store Manager Diane Hipronymzs.

Tuesday morning Teddy Bear Pools & Spas will reopen following an ordeal that truly tested the commitment of and determination its owner and his loyal employees.