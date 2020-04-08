Teen charged with murder in Whiting St. shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a teenager in connection with the Whiting Street murder on March 30.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, on April 7, homicide detectives were granted an arrest warrant for the 17-year-old after investigating the murder of 21-year-old Anthony Diaz.

On Tuesday around 2:40 p.m., officers were able to locate and arrest the 17-year-old man in a Federal Street alleyway. Walsh said the juvenile allegedly had 28 bags of heroin on him. He was taken to the Springfield Police Department for processing.

On Monday, March 30, around 4 p.m., a Shotspotter activation lead officers to the 0-100 block of Whiting Street where they located two gunshot victims, one of whom had non-life threatening injuries. Diaz, one of the gunshot victims died from his injuries at Baystate Medical Center the same day.

The juvenile was charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant: (Charges under arrest warrant)

(Charges under arrest warrant) Murder

Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Assault and battery by discharging a firearm (4 counts)

Separate charge:

Possession of a Class A Drug

Due to the juvenile’s age, his name and booking phone cannot be released at this time.