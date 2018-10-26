Teen dead after slamming into car while riding dirt bike in Springfield

A 19-year-old man is dead after suffering serious injuries when he slammed into a car while riding a dirt bike Thursday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the teenager was riding illegally on an unregistered motocross bike around 7 p.m. when he slammed into the car near Putnam Circle and Fernwold Street.

The collision damaged the car, Walsh said. Walsh made it clear that dirt bikes are not allowed to ride in traffic on city streets.

The 19-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries during surgery.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is looking into what led up to the accident.

All further questions are being referred to the Hampden DA’s office. 22News will bring you updates as we learn more.