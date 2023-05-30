FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager drowned in a swimming pool in Feeding Hills on Memorial Day.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, the Agawam police and fire departments were called to a home for a report of a 17-year-old man who was unresponsive in a swimming pool, according to a news release sent to 22News from Agawam Police Lieutenant Edward D. McGovern. Crews attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

The incident is being investigated by the Agawam Police Detective Bureau and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.