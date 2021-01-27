Teen hockey player “might not be able to move body again” after injury during game in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Attleboro varsity hockey player is in the hospital after he was seriously injured during a game against the Pope Francis Preparatory boys team in West Springfield Tuesday night.

Bishop Feehan High School President, Tim Sullivan, identified the student as A.J. Quetta of North Providence, and a senior at the school. He was rushed to the hospital after crashing into the boards during Tuesday night’s game at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.

Photo: GoFundMe

“It was a typical hockey play that did not end typically,” Sullivan told Nexstar station WPRI. Bishop Feehan’s upcoming home hockey game has been postponed until further notice.

Pope Francis school officials in Springfield released a statement on Facebook Wednesday night showing support for Quetta in part, “our Boys Hockey team placed stickers on their helmets with a shamrock and the number 10 to show their continued support for AJ.”

The Boston Bruins also took to Twitter to “send their best wishes” to the injured varsity hockey player, who according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, “might not be able to move his body again.”

A statement from the Boston Bruins: pic.twitter.com/hPIi8WsU18 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2021

The GoFundMe, which was created at 3 p.m. Wednesday, raised over $110,000 within five hours. The initial goal was set at $10,000.

Sullivan said although he wasn’t at the game, witnesses told him Quetta wasn’t intentionally hit by another player and nothing appeared to be out of place.

Players from both Bishop Feehan and Pope Francis kneeled and prayed for Quetta after Tuesday night’s game.

