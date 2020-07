SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have charged a juvenile with illegal firearm charges Friday evening.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to a shot-spotter activation on the 100 block of Central Street, just before 5 p.m. Friday.

An 18-year-old with an illegal firearm was taken into custody. He is facing multiple gun charges.

Walsh said no one was hurt in the shooting but a car was struck.