Teenager killed after serious car crash in Wilbraham

Hampden County

Wilbraham police

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager has died after a car crash in Wilbraham early Saturday morning.

Wilbraham Police Chief Robert Zollo told 22News, around 5:50 a.m. officers arrived to the area of Mountain Road and Ridge Road where they located a car with significant damage. Zollo said the driver of the car, a 19-year-old man was confirmed dead in the area of the crash.

The Wilbraham Police Detective Unit along with the Massachusetts State Police and the Office of Hampden County District Attorney are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

The name of the teenager will not be released as the case remains an ongoing investigation.

