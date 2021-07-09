Telehealth becoming more popular even as pandemic restrictions ease

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Telehealth was a vital tool for mental health visits during the pandemic, and now many providers are sticking with it.

Even though COVID restrictions have been limited, organizations like MHA continue to offer virtual visits. Many people reported it being much more convenient than meeting in person. The state even passed a law allowing a wider use of telehealth and prohibiting insurance companies from not covering it or charging more. Which MHA says is so important for a variety of reasons.

“Individuals who can be challenged by transportation or work schedules,” said Kimberley Lee, vice president of resource development at MHA. “It provided them with an opportunity to seek and receive the mental health counseling and support services that they needed within the comfort of their own home.”

MHA is also offering in-person services as well. If you or someone you know would like to contact an MHA mental health professional, you can call 844-641-9355.