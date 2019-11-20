Temple Beth El invites author to discuss Israeli–Palestinian conflict

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Relations between American Jews and Israel have been at an all-time low, and the divide continues to grow wider here in western Massachusetts.

Temple Beth El in Springfield hosted Daniel Gordis Tuesday night, who discussed his latest book, “We Stand Divided.” The book is focused on the ongoing conflict between Jews and Palestinians in the Middle East and the American Jewish community’s dissimilar opinions on the state’s identity.

“The relationship is complicated and Rabbi Gordis tries to shed some light on the complexity of the relationship and to try and help us understand Israel and help Israelis understand American Jews better,” said Rabbi Amy Katz from Temple Beth El.

Israel is currently the only democracy in the entire Middle East and has been recognized as the homeland for Jews since its founding in 1948.