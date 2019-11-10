Temple Beth El to honor past president in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts’ largest Conservative Jewish Congregation, Temple Beth El, will be paying tribute to its past president Sunday evening in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the tribute to former president Dave Ratner will take place at the synagogue located on 979 Dickinson Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ratner is best-known as the owner of Dave’s Soda and Pet City in Agawam, however, he is also a renowned speaker, consultant, and advocate for small business owners across the United States.

The event will have music from Mike Serafino Quartet along with a tribute program that will begin at 5:15 p.m.

For more information, contact Rhonda Goldberg at 413-209-4426.