Temporary certificate of occupancy issued for Longmeadow Adult Center

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Big strides have been made for the town of Longmeadow’s Adult Center community, as the new Longmeadow Adult Center was issued a temporary certificate of occupancy, marking a milestone for the facility on Wednesday.

This certificate of occupancy is the first step in getting staff into the facility and welcoming the Adult Center community in the town. Work is still being done in regards to a number of items requiring immediate attention, including asphalt issues with legal advisory, however, the certificate of occupancy is a step in the right direction to overcoming these obstacles in the facility.

The Town of Longmeadow hopes to open the facility to the public on or around November 1. 22News will continue to follow this story when more updates are available.