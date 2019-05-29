Tenants at Springfield apartment frustrated over non-working elevators

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tenants at a Springfield apartment building are frustrated over the condition of their elevators.

Bergen Circle Apartments’ tenants had to take the stairs to get to their apartments Sunday and Monday, but this was not the first time the elevators broke down.

The Bergen Circle Apartments complex is located on Girard Avenue in Springfield. Tenants sent us pictures of the elevators showing that they were out of order and a sign that says they expired this February.

One tenant told 22News the faulty elevators are a real problem for the elderly and those with disabilities.

“Today one of my friends from the seventh floor she just made it downstairs, but now she has to sleep in a hotel, she can’t walk back up to the seventh floor. Neither can I, I can’t walk back up to the fourth,” Yvette Grimes said.

Bergen Circle Apartments Manager Jessie Mendez told 22News they weren’t notified that the elevators were broken down until Tuesday. She said they called Eagle Elevator who made the repairs this afternoon. The apartment building was built in the 1970s and has seven floors and 160 apartments.

Mendez said they have had to make regular repairs on both elevators in recent years.

