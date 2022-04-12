HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – All tenants of an apartment complex on Congress Avenue in Holyoke were evacuated following a reported fire Tuesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a 12-unit apartment complex on Congress Avenue for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found tenants had already evacuated from the building and smoke could be seen from the roofline.

Firefighters entered the apartment complex and put out the fire in the bathroom of a third-floor apartment. Crews had to open the wall to completely to put out the fire that had traveled to the roof of the building.

All 30 tenants were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting them. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department as well as the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Mountain Road fire (Credit: Holyoke Fire Department)

Holyoke firefighters were also called to another report of a fire Tuesday around noon at a home on Mountain Road. Crews found smoke on the enclosed front porch and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The homeowners were not home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire is also being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department with assistance from the State Fire Marshall’s Office.