Tenants frustrated after weeks of non-working elevator at Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents at Linden Towers in Springfield say one of the building’s elevators hasn’t been working properly for weeks.

The apartment building is located on Stafford Street and houses mostly elderly residents. One tenant told 22News they’ve been forced to wait nearly 20 minutes to board the one functioning elevator and once it arrives, they’ve had to pile into it, preventing any social distancing.

22News received several complaints dating back two weeks ago. We called the property manager, Marilyn Harris, Tuesday afternoon for comment but couldn’t get through. A week ago, Harris told us the malfunctioning elevator was being repaired.

22News will stay on this story and provide updates as soon as we hear back.

