SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some tenants of the Eastfield Mall have been raising concerns over what they claim is a “lack of support” ahead of the mall’s closure.

The Eastfield Mall is set to close this summer, and the city of Springfield has been working with the mall developer, Onyx partners to help tenants transition.

One business-owner claims they’re not receiving adequate support or funding from the mall developer or city. When asked about these claims, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reiterated that the city and Onyx Partners continue to make efforts to help tenants with the change.

“These establishments and some are businesses and some have kiosks, are being able to stay rent-free, utility free for two to three months to help them in the transition. The economic development council is the point person in helping with the transition and we’re hopeful that if the businesses can, we’d like to have them stay in the city,” said Sarno.