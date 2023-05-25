LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Tensions ran hot at the Ludlow School Committee meeting, as members of the public gave their input on a proposed policy that would limit what students would have access to in school libraries.

The policy is aimed at keeping children safe from obscene content like nudity or pornography, but some community members are worried about the broad powers it gives to the school committee to restrict access to certain books.

Across more than an hour of public comment, community members spoke to the committee both in support and opposition of the policy, which would replace the current guidelines, that allow parents to challenge individual books.

The ACLU of Massachusetts sending a letter to Ludlow earlier this month, saying they oppose the library materials policy. Now this meeting did not decide whether the policy would actually be implemented, that decision will come at a future meeting.