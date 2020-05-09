Breaking News
Fire destroys home on Terrence Street in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD MASS. (WWLP) – A Springfield home was a total loss and two homes were damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Commisioner B.J. Calvi, crews arrived at 53 Terrance Street to find the home fully involved, with fire already spreading to two neighboring houses and four vehicles.

Two residents of the house self evacuated before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Calvi said the home at 53 Terrence was a total loss with an estimated $180,000 of damage. Both homes on either side sustained between $15,000 to $20,000 in damages.

