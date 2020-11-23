Results for West Springfield drive thru testing site

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eleven of the COVID-19 tests taken from the West Springfield testing location last week were rejected due to lack of sufficient specimen and will be retested.

According to Mayor Will Reichelt, 652 total tests were administered with 36 total positives for a positivity rate of 6.5 percent and 11 were rejected for lack of sufficient specimen and will be retested.

Reichelt is reminding residents that if you were exposed to COVID-19 and took the test within five days, the result may be a false negative. Results come in an email from “CareEvolve” and all positive cases will receive a contact tracing call. Reichelt is urging residents to be honest with the tracing staff and abide by their recommendations.

Two additional “Stop the Spread” testing locations by the state are located at both HCC and the Eastfield Mall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes