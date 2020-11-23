Results for West Springfield drive thru testing site

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eleven of the COVID-19 tests taken from the West Springfield testing location last week were rejected due to lack of sufficient specimen and will be retested.

According to Mayor Will Reichelt, 652 total tests were administered with 36 total positives for a positivity rate of 6.5 percent and 11 were rejected for lack of sufficient specimen and will be retested.

Reichelt is reminding residents that if you were exposed to COVID-19 and took the test within five days, the result may be a false negative. Results come in an email from “CareEvolve” and all positive cases will receive a contact tracing call. Reichelt is urging residents to be honest with the tracing staff and abide by their recommendations.

Two additional “Stop the Spread” testing locations by the state are located at both HCC and the Eastfield Mall.