Testing for COVID-19 has dropped locally since vaccinations began

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 vaccine continues to provide a sense of home for so many people counting down the days until they receive theirs.

Chicopee is considered a high-risk community right now by the state and the mayor said he is worried about this trend, as he continues to enforce testing in his community.

“The community has to finish very strong,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield was a lot different when it first began back to December, it’s a much different picture now. New data from the state shows that testing for the coronavirus is trending downward.

On January 28, over 117,000 people were tested statewide. A month later, only about 39,000 people were tested. Some may attribute it to COVID fatigue, others might call it over-optimism about immunization, but local leaders are expressing their concerns.

Mayor Vieau told 22News, “One test and one vaccine at a time. I look at it as if someone has the COVID-19 virus we need to get them out of the general population. We’ve come this far, we’re approaching a year and testing is available in the city of Chicopee. We have our own municipal test with a lot of capacity left.”

Chicopee residents can get tested for free at the Council on Aging located at 5 West Main Street, and all you need is a valid ID, the mayor added.

In addition to Chicopee, Hadley, Ludlow, and Springfield are all considered high-risk communities for COVID transmission.